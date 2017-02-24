Father killed after truck crashes into SC home

ANDERSON, SC — A father of five was killed after a truck crashed into a Williamston home.

Dispatchers received a 9-1-1 call that someone was trapped under a vehicle that crashed into a mobile home on Tripp Street around 11:15 p.m. Thursday.

Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore said a 42-year-old man was pinned underneath the truck and died from his injuries.

His five children were also home – one child was sleeping in the same bed as the father, Shore said.

“Only one life was lost, but it could have been more,” Shore said of the tragedy.

He said the children ranged in age from 4 to 14 years old. Their mother was at work at the time of the crash.

Authorities say the man driving the truck wasn’t hurt in the crash. He has been identified as Austin Cole Burdette. Authorities say Burdette, 19, was arrested for suspected DUI.

Burdette was traveling south on Tripp Street when he went off the left side of the road and hit a sign, fire hydrant, and embankment and then went into the victim’s home.

Burdette has been booked into the Anderson County Detention Center.

The crash remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.