Myrtle Beach first responders learn to better communicate with the hearing impaired

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – First responders in Myrtle Beach got training today on how to understand, and be understood by the hearing impaired.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department and the Hearing Loss Association of America hosted the deaf sensitivity training class.

The goal is to make sure first responders can communicate with people with hearing loss in an emergency or everyday interactions.

“It’s almost as if it were a Spanish speaking person. Not every officer knows how to speak Spanish. So, communication every day is critical, regardless of what you’re talking about. Whether it’s a birthday party, a wedding, or where to find something, or what to buy, and it’s the same with a cop, when they’re out there doing their job. They need to be able to communicate,” said David Bitters, president of the Hearing Loss Association of America.

Today’s training session happened at the Myrtle Beach Police Annex.