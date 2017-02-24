Rolling Thunder chapter replaces POW flag

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The local Rolling Thunder chapter 3 group held a ceremony to replace a POW flag Friday morning.

The flag is located near the Myrtle Beach Skywheel. The old flag had become tattered, so the group raised a new one.

Group leaders say keeping the flag in good condition is an important way to honor those who have made incredible sacrifices for our country.

“It’s to keep alive in people’s minds that there are still people from all of our wars that stepped up, did what they were supposed to do, paid the ultimate sacrifice, and they’ve never been returned to this country,” said Rolling Thunder member Al Agnew.

The group also held a short ceremony to remember all POWs and those missing in action.