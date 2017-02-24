StormTracker13 Friday Forecast

Very warm weather will continue with afternoon temperatures close to record highs the next two days. The storm system offshore that has brought clouds the past few days is moving away. This will bring more sunshine, and even warmer weather. High temperatures will be in the low 80s away from the coast Friday and Saturday, which will be close to record highs. A cold front will move through late Saturday. Moisture is limited with this front, so it will likely move through with no rain, but it will cool down considerable Saturday night. Low temperatures will drop into the 40s, and highs on Sunday will be in the low 60s. Warmer weather will return next week. A front will stall to our north on Monday, and this will bring scattered showers through Wednesday.

Today, mostly sunny and very warm. Highs 80 inland, 74 beaches.

Tonight, mostly clear and mild, Lows 54 inland, 58 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny and very warm. Highs 76-82.