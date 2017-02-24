Volunteers needed for south Strand bikeway cleanup

MURRELLS INLET, SC – A community cleanup of the Waccamaw Neck Bikeway, which runs through Murrells Inlet, Litchfield and Pawleys Island, is scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 25, along four sections of the bike path including:

Along the bike bridge in Murrells Inlet

Trace Drive at the south entrance to the Huntington Beach State Park trail

In front of All Saints Church on Kings River Road, and

In front of Pawleys Island Community Church on Highway 17 between the north and south causeways.

Members of Bike The Neck are seeking volunteers to assist with the cleanup and are asking those who regularly walk or ride the bikeway to lend a hand. With 15 miles of bikeway now completed, the scope of maintaining the pathway —which is heavily utilized by residents and visitors alike — has become too much for the county’s existing parks and recreation staff to handle at the level users would prefer. That led Bike the Neck to launch a partnership with businesses, neighborhoods and other volunteers to make sure the pathway remains clean and safe for all who enjoy it. The County provides necessary equipment.

In addition to quarterly cleanups, volunteers are asked to provide routine inspection and litter control for their adopted segment of the bikeway and to serve as scouts for County staff – to identify structural problems, such as root damage, potholes, path erosion, etc. that need to be addressed. Volunteers may sign up by contacting group chairwoman Linda Ketron via email at linda@classatpawleys.com.

The preceding information is from a press release.