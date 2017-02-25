Bennettsville animal shelter closes for good

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – The City of Bennettsville Animal Shelter is closed for good, according to Mayor Heath Harpe.

Harpe said the City Council approved an agreement this month with Marlboro County government which would allow the county Humane Society to house all animals for the city from now on.

The shelter was emptied of animals last November after pictures posted to social media showed dogs and cats living in unsanitary conditions.

Mayor Harpe said between the city’s shelter and fitness center closing, the city would save more than $100,000.

“All of those workers at the fitness center have been transferred to other positions in the city, so they did not lose their jobs,” Harpe added.

The dogs and cats removed from the shelter last year have all found new homes in the months since.