Families fill Broadway at the Beach for KidzTime Festival

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Hundreds of families gathered at Broadway at the Beach for the 16th annual KidzTime Festival on Saturday.

Children filled the parking lot next to Pavilion Park West and WonderWorks for the event. The festival offered dozens of games and activities for children of all ages, including pony rides, bouncy houses, face painting, and carnival rides. They also got the chance to take a picture with Marvel Comics’ Spiderman. We asked some of the kids attending the festival what their favorite part was, and they said “Candy! And all the prizes we can win!”.