Green Sea Floyd girls advance to 1st state championship in school history

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – Tamara Jackson scored a game-high 33 points to power Green Sea Floyds to a 71-68 overtime win over East Clarendon in the Class A lower state title game.

The Trojans made school history with the win, becoming the first team ever to advance to a state championship. Green Sea will play Lamar for the title.

GIRLS SCORES:

Goose Creek 60, Conway 38

Mariah Linney scored 26 points to help power Goose Creek to a 60-38 win over Conway in the 5A lower state title game. Conway was up 32-21 in the third quarter but the Gators offense erupted after that, giving them the big win and ending the Tigers season.

BOYS SCORES:

Hemingway 83, Bethune-Bowman 55

Darius Taylor hit four 3-pointers to help Hemingway knock of Bethune-Bowman 83-55 in the Class A boys lower state championship. The Tigers lost the state championship game last year, so they get a chance at redemption when they play Lewisville for the title on March 3rd.

Dillon 54, Brookland-Cayce 41

Dillon came back from a one-point deficit at halftime to defeat Brookland-Cayce 54-41 and advance to the Class 3A boys state championship game. The Wildcats will play against Southside on March 4th for the title.

OTHER SCORES:

SCISA Class AA

Championship

Spartanburg Day 76, Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 51

Class A

Semifinal

Estill 47, Lamar 40