Horry County Special Needs group starts art show

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Disabilities and Special Needs organization is holding its first art show.

More than 100 paintings and clay sculptures that members of the group created are up for display at William H. Miller Studios in Myrtle Beach. The display opened Friday night and already several pieces have sold and the studio has had to restock the display. HCDSN members say art teaches special needs adult many skills including hand-eye coordination, patience, and motor skills. William Miller donated his studio for the art show and says “the chance to showcase budding artists and to showcase diversity and this wonderful program that doesn’t get a lot of exposure, it was really nice to be able to do that.”

William H. Miller studios will continue to display the art work until March 3rd. You can stop by the studio to see the work anytime between 1-5 PM.