MA double-murder suspect caught in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A suspect in a Massachusetts double-murder was caught Friday afternoon in Boiling Springs.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, Wes Cameron Doughty was found at the corner of Highway 9 and 4th Street holding a sign asking for money.

Deputies arrested Doughty without incident in a McDonalds parking lot and found that he was wanted in connection with two murders in Peabody, Massachusetts.

Doughty is one of two people who are suspected in the murder of two people at a home in Peabody, MA almost a week ago.

According to the CBS affiliate in Boston, another suspect, Michael Hebb, was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Mark Greenlaw and Jennifer O’Connor at a home in Massachusetts on Saturday.

MA State Police say Doughty is believed to have carjacked a Honda Accord near Boston, Wednesday night.

Doughty told Spartanburg County deputies that he had taken a Honda Accord from a man and forced him to get money out of an ATM. Deputies found keys to a Honda in Doughty’s pocket and the car was found in the parking lot of a nearby Waffle House.

Doughty was given a ticket for Soliciation and is being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.