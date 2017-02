FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – An early morning one car accident killed the passenger riding in the vehicle on Saturday.

The crash happened at Douglas and Athens Streets in Florence, when the vehicle struck the old Elliott Lumber Company building.

The victim is identified as Larry James Blackmon, 46, of Laurel Lane, Florence.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to an area hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Florence Police Department is investigating the incident.