UL-Lafayette edges Coastal Carolina 79-77

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) – Frank Bartley IV scored 19 points, including the go-ahead free throws late in the second half, to lift Louisiana-Lafayette to a 79-77 win over Coastal Carolina on Saturday.

Johnathan Stove added 14 points, Justin Miller had 13 and Bryce Washington grabbed 11 rebounds for Louisiana-Lafayette, which has won three in a row.

UL-Lafayette (17-11, 7-8 Sun Belt Conference) retook the lead during a 10-0 run bookended with Bartley layups to make it 75-67 with 2:26 left.

Coastal Carolina tied it at 77-all about two minutes later with Jaylen Shaw’s 3-pointer but Bartley put the Ragin’ Cajuns back on top with a pair of free throws with 17 seconds left.

Demario Beck missed two free throws at the other end and Miller got the defensive rebound to seal it.

Shaw got 22 points for Coastal Carolina (14-15, 9-7), Elijah Wilson had 13 and Beck finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds.