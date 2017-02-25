Volunteers help clean up Waccamaw Neck Bikeway

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – Volunteers spread out across the Waccamaw Neck Bikeway for a community cleanup on Saturday.

Members of the group “Bike the Neck” met at four different locations across the bike path, including the bike path in Huntington Beach State Park and in front of the Pawleys Island Community Church. The cleanup was originally scheduled for the fall but the group had to reschedule it during Hurricane Matthew. Volunteers say they want to supplement the work Georgetown County does to upkeep the bike path. “We live in the area, and we’ve seen the bike path develop over 23 years. And we just feel like it’s our responsibility to make it nice for our visitors, our tourists, and our residents,” says Bike the Neck member Richard Heusel.