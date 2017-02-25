West Virginia Out-slugs No. 18 Coastal Carolina, 22-9

CONWAY, S.C. – West Virginia scored six runs in the fourth inning and eight in the ninth to hand #18 Coastal Carolina a 22-9 setback Saturday afternoon at Springs Brooks Stadium as part of the ninth-annual Caravelle Resort Tournament.

The teams combined for 10 home runs, six by the Mountaineers, to set a record at Springs Brooks Stadium while West Virginia’s 22 runs and 29 hits are the most ever surrendered by a Chanticleer pitching staff. (The previous high by a CCU opponent was 21 runs and 24 hits by Winthrop on April 4, 2004.)

Jackson Cramer paced the visitors as he was 5-for-7 with six RBI while Darius Hill was 4-for-7 with four RBI. Four other Mountaineers contributed three hits each.

Coastal was led by Josh Crump’s two home runs while Cameron Pearcey and Kevin Woodall Jr., each had home runs. Billy Cooke and Peyton Isaacson each had two RBI.

The Mountaineers took a quick 2-0 lead in the first. Kyle Davis reached on a leadoff single and, two batters later, Hill started the home run derby with a two-run shot over the right-center field wall.

In the third, West Virginia took advantage of a CCU error to go up 3-0. Cramer hit a leadoff double off the center field wall and Cole Austin walked. Marques Inman’s reached on an error that allowed Cramer to score.

Coastal responded with four runs in the home half of the third. Matt Beaird and Jordan Gore started the rally with walks. A passed ball moved the pair up to second and third. Cooke recorded CCU’s first hit of the game which plated both Beaird and Gore. Cooke took second on an attempted play at the plate to throw out Gore. Seth Lancaster then got Coastal’s second hit and drove in Cooke to tie the game at 3-3. After Lancaster stole second, Isaacson lined an RBI single through the right side to put the Chants up one.

The lead was short lived as the Mountaineers exploded for six runs in the top of the fourth. Jimmy Galusky, Davis and Braden Zabrinsky started the frame with consecutive singles. From that point, Hill hit an RBI single, Cramer hit a two-run double and Cole Austin hit a three-run home run.

The Chanticleers got one of those runs back in the bottom of the fourth as Cameron Pearcey hit a leadoff home run. It was the sophomore’s first of the year and second of his career.

West Virginia bounced back to score three runs in the fifth to lead 12-5. Hill hit a one-out single and scored on Cramer’s double to center field. After Austin drew a walk, Inman delivered an RBI single to bring home Cramer. Austin later scored on a passed ball.

Coastal got home runs from Pearcey and Crump in the fifth to make the score 12-7.

However, WVU answered once again as Gulusky hit a leadoff home run in the sixth to regain a six-run lead. A leadoff walk in the seventh and double by TJ Lake gave the Mountaineers a 14-7 advantage.

Crump struck again in the seventh with a solo home run over the left-center field wall.

The Chants loaded the bases in the eighth and Isaacson plated Cooke with a sacrifice fly.

The Mountaineers put the game out of reach in the ninth as they sent 11 men to plate and hit three home runs to provide the 22-9 final.

Coastal Carolina will host George Mason at 1 pm Sunday and close out the Caravelle Resort Tournament on Monday at noon in a rematch with West Virginia.