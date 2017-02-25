Wilson and Mullins girls advance to state

conan-gasque By Published:
The Mullins girls basketball team celebrates after its victory over Batesburg-Leesville in the Lower State title game.
FLORENCE – D’Asia Gregg scored 14 points as the Wilson girls pulled away in the second half to beat Lower Richland 49-35 in the Class 4A Lower State title game.

The Tigers will make their first appearance in state finals since 1978. They’ll face unbeaten North Augusta at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia next Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

Mullins (G) 79, Batesburg-Leesville 46

Class 2A Player of the year Brittani McDonald scored 22 to lead Mullins in the Class 2A Lower State championship game.

Janell Sinab added 20 for the Auctioneers, who advance to state for the first time since 1999. They’ll face Christ Church at 11 a.m. next Saturday for the title.

Lower Richland (B) 46, Wilson 43

Wilson suffered its first loss of the season in the Class 4A Lower State title game.

The Tigers led by five at halftime. They had a chance to tie the game in the final seconds, but Lower Richland knocked the ball away on an inbounds pass to preserve the victory.

