Actor Bill Paxton dies at 61

LOS ANGELES (AP) – A family representative says prolific and charismatic actor Bill Paxton has died from complications due to surgery. He was 61.

The Fort Worth, Texas, native, appeared in dozens of movies and television shows.

His movie credits included some of the signature works of the past 40 years, from “Titanic” and “Apollo 13” to “The Terminator” and “Aliens.”

He received three Golden Globe nominations for his role as a polygamist in the HBO series “Big Love.”

The family representative issued a statement Sunday on Paxton’s death. It says “Bill’s passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable.” The family is requesting privacy and provided no further details.