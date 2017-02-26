CCU rallies to beat George Mason 9-8

COURTESY CCU ATHLETICS

CONWAY – After falling behind 8-0 in the fourth inning, Coastal Carolina chipped away and beat George Mason 9-8 walk-off fashion.

Leading the way for Coastal was junior first baseman Kevin Woodall Jr., who hit two, two-run home runs and was 3-for-5.

However, Woodall’s biggest contribution may have been his bunt single in the ninth. Prior to the bunt, Billy Cooke and Peyton Isaacson drew leadoff walks. Woodall was just trying to advance the runners, but his bunt was perfectly placed and led to an infield single to load the bases with no outs. Seth Lancaster cut the CCU deficit to one, 8-7, with a sacrifice fly to center to bring home Cooke, while Isaacson and Woodall each moved up as well. George Mason elected to intentionally walk Cameron Pearcey to load the bases. After a strikeout, Matt Beaird lined a 0-2 fastball to center field to score Isaacson and Woodall for the walk-off win.