Michael Nash Soccer Tournament helps send players to college

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Dozens of high school soccer players competed in the Michael Nash Soccer Tournament this weekend.

Almost 20 girls and boys varsity soccer teams from several schools including North Myrtle Beach, Socastee and Georgetown competed in the scholarship tournament, which started on Thursday and ended on Sunday. It was started in memory of Michael B. Nash. He was a North Myrtle Beach High School soccer player who died in a bungee accident in 1993. All of the funds of the tournament are donated as scholarships to all college-bound North Myrtle Beach soccer player. Head Coach Jason Mueller says it has a significant impact on those players. “It makes a huge difference. Especially nowadays with the cost of college, to be able to help out, with our athletes, in any way possible, financially, with those costs, you can tell with the parents especially it’s a huge help.”