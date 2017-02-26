Missing woman’s body found in woods in Berkeley County

By Published:

UPDATE- Authorities have confirmed that the body found belongs to 49-year-old Donna Miller.

Miller died from a self-inflicted wound.

Authorities have told us that they found the body found in a tent in the Francis Marion Forest.

On February 17th, a car belonging to Donna Miller of Florida was found abandoned near the area.

Missing Person Donna Miller
Missing Person Donna Miller

Today’s search was planned to find her, but it is not yet known if the body found is Miller.

There are no signs of foul play.

Huger, South Carolina- The Official Twitter for the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District tweeted that crews were responding to Halfway Creek Road and Steed Creek Road for a report of a body found in the woods.

The call came in around 9:28am Saturday, Febraury 25.

Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is in charge of the investigation. Charleston County rescue is assisted CCSO with removing the body from the woods.

This is a developing story and News 2 will continue to monitor this situation and bring you the latest as it comes into our newsroom.

Halfway Creek Road and Steed Creek Road is off of Highway 17 in Huger.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s