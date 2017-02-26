Title Time: USC beats Kentucky 95-87

COLUMBIA AP) – A’ja Wilson had 25 points and 10 rebounds, Kaela Davis added 20 points and No. 7 South Carolina earned its fourth straight Southeastern Conference title with a 95-87 victory over No. 22 Kentucky on Sunday.

The Gamecocks (24-4, 14-2 SEC) will wait to see if they’re alone at top or sharing the crown with No. 3 Mississippi State, who’ll take on Tennessee later Sunday to close the regular season. South Carolina has locked up the No. 1 seed for next week’s SEC tournament, a result of its 64-61 win last month over the Bulldogs.

Kentucky (20-9, 11-5) had hoped to follow up its 78-75 overtime win against Mississippi State with another stunner against the Gamecocks. Instead, South Carolina started seven-of-seven shooting and opened up a double-digit lead in the opening two quarters.

The Wildcats had cut the lead to 93-87 on Makenzie Cann’s 3-pointer with 11.6 seconds to go. But Allisha Gray’s two foul shots extended the Gamecocks lead and Kentucky lost its fourth straight in the series.