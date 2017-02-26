StormTracker13 Monday Forecast

A chilly start to your Monday with temperatures in the mid and upper 30s inland to the low 40s along the beaches. Canadian high pressure is moving overhead, bringing clear skies, calm winds, and cool temperatures. This cool weather won’t last for long as high pressure moves offshore, wind changes quickly around from the south and with plenty of sun it will be a warm day with highs in the upper 60’s and low 70’s. A warm front will move through early Tuesday, bringing more warm weather–highs Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the 80’s again for some! With the warm front comes more moisture, and rain chances return Tuesday and Wednesday, and Thursday as another cold front moves through early in the morning. This front is strong, and temperatures will fall back into the 60’s Thursday and Friday, with some highs in the 50’s possible Saturday. Mornings will drop back into the upper 30’s and low 40’s.

Today, sunny to start, then clouds increase. Highs 72 inland, 68 beaches.

Tonight, increasing clouds, stray shower possible. Lows 56 inland, 58 beaches.

Tuesday, partly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs 80 inland, 74 beaches.