Cash reward offered for help finding missing Aynor man

AYNOR, SC (WBTW) – On Monday, the CUE Center for Missing Persons announced a $2,500 reward is being offered to anyone with information that could lead officials to 26-year-old Randy Davis.

According to the press release from the CUE Center, Davis was reported missing after leaving a home off Marshland Drive on Jan. 23, 2016. Horry County Police conducted a search where Davis was last seen six days after his disappearance. More than 20 officers combed the area of Valley Forge Road and Coolbreeze Drive.

Lt. Raul Denis with the Horry County Police Department says Davis’ disappearance is under “suspicious circumstances,” and he has failed to make contact with his family since January of 2016.

The $2,500 reward is being offered by the man’s family in collaboration with the CUE Center and will be available for the next 30 days.

The release asks that anyone with information call the Horry County Police Department or the CUE Center. For reward information, contact the CUE Center at (910)- 343-1131 or the 24-hour tipline at (910)- 232-1687.