Deputies arrest man for burning down Compass Restaurant, making false insurance claim

WBTW News Staff Published: Updated:
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Randy Stewart, left, and Deputy Peyton Way, right, escort Cantey, who was arrested Monday evening.
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Randy Stewart, left, and Deputy Peyton Way, right, escort Cantey, who was arrested Monday evening.

SUMTER, SC (WBTW) – Deputies with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office arrested one man in connection to the arson at the Compass Restaurant in July, 2016 Monday evening.

A release from Ken Bell with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says Ronald Clifton Cantey, 57, of Lake City, was arrested and charged with second degree arson, burning personal property to defraud insurer and making a false insurance claim.

Investigators from SLED and the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office have worked the case since July, Bell said. Over the course of the investigation, officials found evidence that placed Cantey at the scene of the fire within minutes of a call to 911, the warrant said.

In the Fall of 2016, investigators also say Cantey collected about $700,000 in fraudulent insurance claims.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in the arrest.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s