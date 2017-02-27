Horry County Fire Rescue ambulance involved in crash near Carolina Forest

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) -A Horry County ambulance was involved in an accident Monday night on US Highway 501, SC Highway Patrol confirms.

News13 crews located the accident on US 501 in front of Addy’s Harbor Dodge near Carolina Forest. Crews on scene reported traffic was heavily backed up on Highway 501 Monday evening.

SC Highway Patrol Cpl. Judd Jones says the crash happened around 6 p.m. when a FedEx truck was traveling north on Highway 501 and tried to turn left on Charlie Boulevard in front of the ambulance. Cpl. Jones says at the time of the crash, the ambulance was traveling south on the Highway 501 with lights and sirens activated.

According to Jones, the driver of the FedEx truck was charged by the SC Highway Patrol with failure to yield the right of way.

Horry County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Brian VanAernem confirmed that Medic 29 was the unit involved in the crash. VanAernem says the ambulance was transporting a patient to Grand Strand ER when they were involved in the accident.

SC Highway Patrol reported minor injuries, and VanAernem said the patient and the others involved in the accident were being evaluated for any further injuries.