Local DAR societies honor legendary general with wreath laying ceremony

MARION, SC (WBTW)- People gathered in Marion at the statue of Brigadier General Francis Marion for a memorial service Monday.

This week marked the anniversary of General Marion’s death. Local chapters of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution organized the event where the group laid a wreath at the statue in General Marion’s honor.

“If we had more Marions, more people willing to give of themselves thinking of the whole, instead of just themselves, it would be a great model for us today,” guest speaker Denley Caughman said.

General Marion is one of the most well-known heroes of the Revolutionary War who hailed from South Carolina.