Myrtle Beach could use eminent domain to takeover Superblock property

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach City Council will hear a motion during Tuesday’s meeting that would allow the city to take over two properties located in the Superblock through eminent domain.

According to the city’s meeting agenda, the motion would allow Myrtle Beach City Manager John Pedersen and city attorney Thomas Ellenburg “to take the necessary legal actions to acquire properties located at 505 9th Avenue North and 801 North Kings Highway, by the use of eminent domain.”

The city announced Jan. 24 that the Superblock area of Myrtle Beach would essentially be torn down to make way for a rebuild of Chapin Memorial Library and The Children’s Museum of South Carolina.

During the press conference that announced the rebirth of the Superblock, Mayor John Rhodes said some businesses within the Superblock are currently in short-term leases, so city leaders have to review those contracts and find new buildings to relocate the businesses before work can begin.

The city reported on Jan. 24 following the press conference and development announcement that the “property sales are occurring at fair market value, between willing sellers and a willing buyer. Last year, the city established a $10 million line of credit to be used for public investment in the Downtown Redevelopment area, and the DRC will draw from that for the purchases.”

The motion, which needs only one majority vote to pass, suggests there are at least two property owners who are refusing to give up their lots, but Myrtle Beach City Councilman Wayne Gray says the majority of businesses have willingly agreed to sell their properties.

“Obviously, that gives you evidence that they found it challenging to find a use of that property,” says Gray. “We recognize that as well, you know, there’s limited parking in this area, there’s limited density of people which makes it challenging for a retail operation whether it’s a store, a drinking establishment, or a restaurant to survive and thrive.”

City leaders note that the two properties in question could potentially be obtained through eminent domain because they “are to be used for public purposes, including, but not limited to, parks, plazas, museums, and libraries.”

City council will meet Tuesday at 2 p.m. at the Ted C. Collins Law Enforcement Center. Property owners opposed to selling their lots will have an opportunity to speak.