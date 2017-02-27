NC teacher charged with having sexual relationship with student

BAILEY, NC – A North Carolina teacher is accused of having a sexual relationship with a student in Nash County.

The Nash-Rocky Mount School System says it was brought to their attention that a teacher had been having an intimate relationship with a student dating back to October of 2016.

The school system was alerted to the accusation on Feb.16th and launched an internal investigation.

The school system then contacted the Nash County Sheriff’s Office and an arrest warrant was obtained for Rebecca Reeves.

Deputies were able to locate and arrest the 33-year-old, who had recently moved to Madison County.

Reeves faces two counts of Sexual Activity with a Student. Reeves was given a $40,000 bond; however, jail records show she has bonded out of jail since her arrest.

Reeves is scheduled to make her first appearance in a Nash County court on Feb. 28th.