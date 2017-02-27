No. 18 Coastal Carolina Falls to West Virginia, 4-1

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – West Virginia pitcher Conner Dotson struck out 10 over six innings to lead West Virginia to a 4-1 victory over #18 Coastal Carolina Monday afternoon in the final game of the Caravelle Resort Tournament at Springs Brooks Stadium.

Coastal stranded 10 runners, including two each in the seventh and eighth innings.

Starter Zack Hopeck pitched six innings, gave up four earned runs and struck out five.

Coastal Carolina will play its first road game of the season on Wednesday, March 1, with its annual trip to region rival UNC Wilmington. First pitch is set for 4 pm.