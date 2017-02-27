One person is dead, another injured after collision on I- 95 in Dillon County

One person is dead and another injured after an early morning collision northbound on I- 95 in Dillon County.

S.C. Highway patrolman Cpl. Sonny Collins says the incident happened around 6:30 A.M. when two vehicles travelling northbound on I- 95 collided, went off the road, and overturned.

Collins says the collision involved a 2011 Ford SUV and a 2004 Mercury SUV. The driver of the Ford SUV died and the Mercury driver was transported to a local hospital.

The accident remains under investigation by the S.C.H.P. and the .S.C.H.P. M.A.I.T. team.