PDRTA offers free bus transportation for Pee Dee veterans

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – On Monday, the Pee Dee Regional Transportation Authority announced a partnership with the Florence County Veterans Affairs Office to provide free bus transportation to vets around Florence and Lake City.

A press release from PDRTA says any veteran can ride for free starting Wednesday, March 1 through June 30 by presenting their issued VA photo ID. The two organizations are optimistic that the partnership can be extended beyond June, subject to funding, the release says.

“This is a wonderful partnership to extend a transportation benefit to those who have served our county and all of us. It creates another small way to serve them in appreciation and help them get around our growing County,” PDRTA Executive Director Chuck MacNeil said. For more information, call PDRTA at 843-665-2227 or visit their website at www.pdrta.org.