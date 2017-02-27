PDRTA offers free bus transportation for Pee Dee veterans

WBTW News Staff Published: Updated:
PDRTA waiting on cities' final budgets to make permanent route decisions (Image 1)

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – On Monday, the Pee Dee Regional Transportation Authority announced a partnership with the Florence County Veterans Affairs Office to provide free bus transportation to vets around Florence and Lake City.

A press release from PDRTA says any veteran can ride for free starting Wednesday, March 1 through June 30 by presenting their issued VA photo ID. The two organizations are optimistic that the partnership can be extended beyond June, subject to funding, the release says. 

“This is a wonderful partnership to extend a transportation benefit to those who have served our county and all of us. It creates another small way to serve them in appreciation and help them get around our growing County,” PDRTA Executive Director Chuck MacNeil said.

For more information, call PDRTA at 843-665-2227 or visit their website at www.pdrta.org.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s