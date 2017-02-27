Recipients honored at FMU with Marion Medallions

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Francis Marion University honored three recipients with Marion Medallions Monday morning.

The ceremony was held at the FMU Performing Arts Center, where medallions were presented to Regi Armstrong of Armstrong Wealth Management, Carl Harmon of Caring and Sharing, and posthumously to entrepreneur and humanitarian, Courtney McGinnis Graham. Graham’s son, Cade Graham, accepted the award on his father’s behalf.

The Marion Medallion is a six-year-old award named for General Francis Marion, the revolutionary war leader who led Patriot forces in the Pee Dee Region, who is the namesake of FMU.