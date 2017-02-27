Recipients honored at FMU with Marion Medallions

News-13-Facebook-profile By Published:
Carl Harmon (left), Cade Graham (middle), and Regi Armstrong (right) receive Marion Medallions. (Image Source: News13’s Nick Townsend)
Carl Harmon (left), Cade Graham (middle), and Regi Armstrong (right) receive Marion Medallions. (Image Source: News13’s Nick Townsend)

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Francis Marion University honored three recipients with Marion Medallions Monday morning.

The ceremony was held at the FMU Performing Arts Center, where medallions were presented to Regi Armstrong of Armstrong Wealth Management, Carl Harmon of Caring and Sharing, and posthumously to entrepreneur and humanitarian, Courtney McGinnis Graham. Graham’s son, Cade Graham, accepted the award on his father’s behalf.

The Marion Medallion is a six-year-old award named for General Francis Marion, the revolutionary war leader who led Patriot forces in the Pee Dee Region, who is the namesake of FMU.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s