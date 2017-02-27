Repairs to temporarily close Veterans Pier in Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – Veterans Pier in Murrells Inlet will close for repairs caused by Hurricane Matthew beginning March 6, according to Georgetown County officials.

The county announced on its Facebook page that the Veterans Pier, located at the south end of the Marsh Walk, will be closed for the majority of the month of March while needed repairs are made.

Work is scheduled to begin Monday, March 6, and should take about three weeks, said James Coley of Georgetown County’s Engineering and Capital Projects Division. Repairs are needed on the bulkhead and boardwalk following damage done by Hurricane Matthew last fall.

Georgetown County is also in the process of working with contractors to complete repairs on beach accesses in Garden City and Litchfield beaches.