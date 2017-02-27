The Long Bay Symphony Orchestra presents a Master Class with cellist Ken Olsen

MYRTLE BEACH, SC – Cellist Ken Olsen will lead a Master Class which will showcase the talent of handpicked students from the Long Bay Youth Symphony. Kenneth Olsen joined the Chicago Symphony Orchestra as Assistant Principal Cello in 2005. Mr. Olsen is a graduate of the Cleveland Institute of Music and a winner of the Institute’s prestigious Concerto Competition. Other awards received by the nationally recognized cellist include first prize in the Nakamichi Cello Competition at the Aspen Music Festival and second prize at the 2002 Holland-America Music Society competition.

The Master Class will take place on Saturday, March 4, 2017 from 4:30-6:30 at Trinity Church located at 3000 N. Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC.



This event is open to the public at no charge. For more information contact the Long Bay Symphony office at 843-448-8379.