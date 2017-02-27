Tidelands Health blood drives on March 9 and March 10

MURRELLS INLET, SC – Tidelands Health is hosting two blood drives in March. The first blood drive will be on Thursday, March 9, from 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at the Willbrook Service Center, 160 Willbrook Boulevard in Pawleys Island. The second blood drive will take place the following day on Friday, March 10, at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.

Members of the community can donate blood from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Tidelands Health Conference Center on Riverwood Drive across from the hospital and in the hospital’s first-floor classroom.

Appointments will take priority, but walk-ins are welcome. Appointments for the Willbrook blood drive can be made by calling 843-652-8200. Appointments for the blood drive at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital can be made by calling 843-652-1144.

Online registration is available for both blood drives at www.redcross.org.

In addition to having a valid ID, blood donors must be healthy, be at least 17 years old and weigh a minimum of 110 pounds.