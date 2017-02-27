Warrant issued for Horry County contractor accused of breach of trust

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Officers with the Georgetown Police Department are looking for a contractor based out of Horry County following allegations he cashed a $4,000 down-payment check, but failed to complete the job.

Georgetown police say Robert Allen Love is the owner of Alan Love Home Improvement located in Horry County. According to a Facebook post from the Georgetown Police Department, Love allegedly took a $4,000 check from a victim as a down payment to buy shingles and other supplies on Jan. 30, 2017 then stopped talking to the victim after cashing the check.

A previous News13 investigation shows this is not the first time Love has been accused of taking a check from a victim and disappearing. In January, a retired, disabled veteran living in Conway told News13 she lost $16,000 after hiring Love to make repairs to her property after Hurricane Matthew.

Another victim, Larry Mishoe, told News13 he hired Love to build an awning behind his home and the contractor never finished the job. Horry County Court records show Mishoe filed a lawsuit against Love in June 2016, and in October, a judge granted the victim a $7,000 judgement.

A warrant has been issued for breach of trust with fraudulent intent more than $2,000 less than $10,000 for Love’s arrest, police confirm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300 or call 911.