12 injured, 4 critically, after car drives into band at Mardi Gras parade

Emergency crews on hand at South Baldwin Regional Medical Center in Foley.

UPDATE (12:20 p.m.) – News Five has obtained new information about the vehicle and driver involved in the crash. The vehicle was representing the Military Officers Association of America.

Col. Jonathan Withington at the MOAA national headquarters confirms that a vehicle representing their Baldwin County chapter was involved in the crash. The identity of the driver is still unknown.

One victim was tranported by helicopter from South Baldwin Medical Center to USA Medical Center in Mobile.

New video from the Gulf Shores Fire Department shows the band and vehicle before the crash.

UPDATE (11:50 a.m.) – The city of Gulf Shores held a press conference Tuesday morning to update the crash at the Mardi Gras parade.

According to a city spokesperson, a late model SUV driven by a 73-year-old male from Fairhope struck the Gulf Shores Marching Band at the start of the parade.

12 bandmembers were struck by the SUV and four of the victims are in critical condition.

It is unknown whether alcohol or drugs played a factor, but authorities do not expect criminal intent. The driver and the vehicle are in police custody. Charges could be filed against the driver, but at this time, police have not made that determination.

The victims range in age from 12 to 17. Nine patients were transported to South Baldwin Medical Center in Foley, two were transported to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola and one other victim was transported to Baptist Hospital in northwest Florida.

City officials tell News Five that the vehicle ended up on top of several students. All injuries are trauma related according to emergency officials.

The FBI did reach out to Gulf Shores officials to help in the investigation. The City turned down the offer because they do not believe the driver had criminal intent.

Alabama Highway 59 remains closed Tuesday afternoon.

The Orange Beach Parade is still scheduled to roll at 2 p.m. down Perdido Beach Blvd.

The city of Gulf Shores will hold another press conference at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) – A city spokesperson says there were eleven band members injured after a vehicle plowed into the Gulf Shores High Marching Band. Three of the band members are in critical condition.

Video of the scene shows multiple ambulances with several patients on stretchers. The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

Several victims were transported to South Baldwin Regional Medical Center in Foley.

“A teenage band has just started to march down the parade route when they were struck from behind. The vehicle was a part of the parade,” says Grant Brown, a spokesperson for the city of Gulf Shores.

The vehicle was a part of the Gulf Shores Parade and was behind the band in the parade route. Sources tell News Five that the driver was an elderly man.

It is unknown at this time whether the crash was an accident or had criminal intent. News Five is hoping to learn more at the city of Gulf Shores press conference at 11:45 a.m. CST.

Portions of Highway 59 and surrounding roads are closed at this time. First responders are being escorted up and down Highway 59 to transport victims from the crash.

City officials are on the scene of the crash. The scene in Gulf Shores has turned from carnival revelry to an emergency response.

The Gulf Shores Parade is officially canceled and the parade route is closed at this time.

City officials are asking anyone with cell phone video of the crash to not post the video to social media, but please email to bcowan@gulfshoresal.gov.

The city of Orange Beach says no changes have been made to their parade schedule Tuesday afternoon. However, city officials are discussing the latest details and will post an update to social media if anything changes. At this time, the Orange Beach Parade is set to roll at 2 p.m.