Allegiant Announces New Routes to and from Myrtle Beach in Time for Summer Vacation

LAS VEGAS, NV – Allegiant announces the addition of five new routes in its network. The new routes begin just in time for summer vacation. To celebrate this expansion, the company is offering one-way fares on the new routes for as low as $49.*

“We’re excited to connect even more travelers to a few of our beautiful, sunny destinations,” said Lukas Johnson, Allegiant senior vice president of commercial. “These additional routes continue our commitment to providing travelers with an affordable, convenient way to enjoy a vacation this summer.”

New routes announced include:

Year-round nonstop service to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) from:

Belleville, Illinois – begins May 17, 2017 with fares as low as $55*

Seasonal nonstop service to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) from:

Oklahoma City – begins June 1, 2017 with fares as low as $73*

Seasonal nonstop service to Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR) from:

Belleville, Illinois – begins May 26, 2017 with fares as low as $49* Dayton, Ohio – begins May 24, 2017 with fares as low as $49* Portsmouth, New Hampshire – begins June 1, 2017 with fares as low as $49*

All routes will operate twice weekly. Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found at Allegiant.com.

Allegiant offers a unique option to travelers with low base fares and savings on rental cars, hotels and activity and attraction tickets. Travelers can book their entire vacation with Allegiant for less.