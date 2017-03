CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – The Clemson women’s basketball team practiced on Tuesday to get ready for their ACC Tournament game against Virginia Tech.

The Tigers lost to the Hokies earlier this year, but they feel confident about their chances. They will be playing close to home, since all tournament games are being played at the HTC Center in Conway.

Clemson is a No. 13 seed while Virginia Tech is No. 12. The two teams tip off on Wednesday at 1 p.m.