Myrtle Beach approves use of eminent domain for Superblock properties

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Tuesday afternoon, the Myrtle Beach City Council approved a motion that will allow the city to take over two properties located in the Superblock through eminent domain.

Multiple people voiced their opposition to the measure during the meeting, but the use of eminent domain still passed.

According to the city’s meeting agenda, the motion would allow Myrtle Beach City Manager John Pedersen and city attorney Thomas Ellenburg “to take the necessary legal actions to acquire properties located at 505 9th Avenue North and 801 North Kings Highway, by the use of eminent domain.”

The city announced Jan. 24 that the Superblock area of Myrtle Beach would essentially be torn down to make way for a rebuild of Chapin Memorial Library and The Children’s Museum of South Carolina.

City Manager John Pedersen says they’ve made offers on the two locations, but because the price hasn’t been right, officials are looking to use eminent domain.