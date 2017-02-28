County leaders propose ordinance on above ground pools

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – County leaders are looking to limit where you can put an above ground pool.

In Tuesday’s Horry County Infrastructure and Eegulation Committee meeting, county leaders said pools deeper than 33 inches should have to be in a back or side yard with a privacy fence.



Council member Johnny Vaught says this is a common sense ordinance to avoid people putting pools in their front yards, and to clarify rules already in place.

The full council will vote on this ordinance at their next meeting on March 7.