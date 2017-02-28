Darlington Long Term Recovery group repairs 100 year old WWII Veteran’s home

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – The home of a World War Two veteran in Darlington is finally being repaired after the October 2015 flood. A Darlington Nonprofit organization is using grant money from One SC fund to help low income families and seniors repair their homes after the historic flood 16 months ago.

World War II Veteran and 100 year old Peter Smith is getting his roof and floors fixed, thanks to a portion of a $25,000 grant from former Governor Nikki Haley’s One SC Fund.

“I feel glad about it,” said Peter Smith. “They are my people.”

Pastor of New Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church Calvin Daniels explained Smith’s home was damaged by heavy rains during the historic flood in 2015 then again with Hurricane Matthew.

“The house took a beating,” said Daniels. “To be able to start here… We couldn’t think of any other place or home we would rather start. We want to get him in a safe secure environment.”

“Smith has so much history in this community. The last thing we want him to be reminded of is a flood or Hurricane that destroyed his home, “Carol Bishop, Darlington County Long Term Recovery Volunteer said.”He is a very special person to this community and he should be treated as such.”

Smith did not receive any money from Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA.) The Darlington County Long Term Recovery Group hopes to help people like Smith that did not receive help but need repairs.

“Often times, out in the rural areas… this is the last area to get help that is available,” said Daniels. “We don’t have the pleasure or amenities that you might find in the cities of metropolitan areas. So this is what we call a prayer answered.”

The group plans to complete the repairs and treat mold in his home by Friday. Then repair 4 more low- income or senior citizen homes with the grant by June 30th.

They group need volunteers to help with the next four homes.

“We do not want anyone to be left behind,” explained Bishop. “I encourage you please to get involved. We have to be the voice for this community.”

The group received another grant of $29,000 from the American Red Cross last Friday. They hope to help repair 120 homes in Darlington County that did not receive help from FEMA. So far, the group has repaired 37 homes.

To volunteer with the Darlington Long Term Recovery Group contact Roger Gore at 919- 494-3401.

If you still have damages from the October 2015 flood, apply for assistance with the South Carolina Recovery Office by April 30th.

To apply you need:

State ID

Proof of income

Proof of disability and insurance.

Apply online at SCstormrecovery.com or call 844-330-1199.