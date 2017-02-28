Darlington woman found dead inside home, man in custody

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Darlington County deputies are investigating a the death of a Darlington woman Tuesday morning.

According to a press release, deputies were called just before 1:30 a.m. to respond to a home on Wilson Village Drive.

When deputies arrived they discovered a woman dead inside inside the home.

Bradley Jack Altman, 28, of Darlington was found at the scene and taken into custody. Altman is currently being detained at the Darlington County Detention Center awaiting arraignment.

The incident remains under investigation by Darlington County Sheriff’s Investigators. Anyone with information about this incident can share tips anonymously by calling the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office at (843)398-4501.