Darlington woman found dead inside home, man in custody

WBTW News Staff Published: Updated:
Bradley Jack Altman - DCSO
Bradley Jack Altman - DCSO

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Darlington County deputies are investigating a the death of a Darlington woman Tuesday morning.

According to a press release, deputies were called just before 1:30 a.m. to respond to a home on Wilson Village Drive.

When deputies arrived they discovered a woman dead inside inside the home.

Bradley Jack Altman, 28, of Darlington was found at the scene and taken into custody. Altman is currently being detained at the Darlington County Detention Center awaiting arraignment.

The incident remains under investigation by Darlington County Sheriff’s Investigators. Anyone with information about this incident can share tips anonymously by calling the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office at (843)398-4501.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s