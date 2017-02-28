Florence District One students to share music with shoppers this weekend

FLORENCE, SC – The month of March has been designated Music in our Schools Month , and in recognition, Florence School

District One music students will celebrate with live performances at Magnolia Mall beginning Thursday, March 2 and culminating on Saturday March 4th.

Florence District One music students, including jazz bands, choruses, orchestras, and dance groups will perform at the area in front of the former Sears. The tentative schedule is as follows:

Thursday schedule:

5:00 Briggs Chorus

5:15 McLaurin Chorus and Strings

5:30 Lucy T. Davis Chorus

6:00 John W. Moore Chorus

6:15 Delmae Chorus

6:30 Wallace Gregg Chorus,

6:45 Royall Young Singers

7:00 Sneed Carolina Squires

7:15 West Florence Choral Department

7:45 Southside Middle School Dancers

Friday schedule:

5:00 Lester

5:15 Timrod

5:30 North Vista Cubtones

5:45 Break

6:00 Savannah Grove Chorus

6:15 Wilson Tiger Production

6:45 Southside Bluenotes and Chorus

7:15 Break

7:30 Williams Middle School Band

8:00 West Florence Jazz Knights

Saturday schedule

11:00 Greenwood

11:30 Break

12:00 FSD1 Elementary Strings

12:30 FSD1 Elementary Band

1:00 Sneed Middle School Band

1:30 Break

2:00 Dewey L. Carter Chorus

2:15 Williams Middle Dance and Chorus

For more information call Laura Greenway, Florence One Performing Arts Coordinator at 843.673.1134.###