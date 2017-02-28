Florence investigators receive reports of phone scammers impersonating deputies

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office says they have recently received several complaints of phone scams where individuals claim to be deputies with the sheriff’s office.

A press release from Major Michael Nunn with the sheriff’s office says after the scammers have the victims on the line, they tell the victims because they failed to report for jury duty, a bench warrant has been issued for their arrest. The victims are then told to avoid being arrested, they can go to a local store and transfer $500 on to prepaid gift cards and provide the caller with the card numbers. Next, they are instructed to report to the Florence County Courthouse or the Florence County Detention Center to turn in the cards to a specific person.

According to the sheriff’s office, the victims are told not to report the transaction to family members or their spouses. In many cases, the caller ID indicates that the call is from a number in the 843 area code, but deputies say it is from a computer phone that is likely located out of the country. The caller may even have a southern accent and sound very pleasant, the press release warns.

“If there is an outstanding bench warrant for you from the court, you will not get a phone call from us, but a knock on the door. Further, FCSO is not a collection agency for the court or anyone else. And we will NEVER instruct you to pay a fine by way of a prepaid gift or credit card! Feel free to just hang up,” Major Nunn says.

If you have any questions regarding these scams, please contact Investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 478.