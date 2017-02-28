Horry County police utilize confidential informant to make drug arrest

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – On Tuesday, Horry County police announced they had arrested a man on various drug charges after serving a warrant at an Aynor home last Friday.

According to a press release from Lt. Raul Denis with the Horry County Police Department, detectives executed a search warrant on a home on Fore Road after detectives used a confidential informant to buy marijuana and crack cocaine from the suspect more than once.

Denis says Michael Ovell Fore, 29, of Aynor, was arrested and charged with two counts of distribution of crack cocaine, one count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and one count of possession of marijuana.

Fore was booked at the Horry County Detention Center Feb. 24, and released on a $30,615 bond the next day, online records show.