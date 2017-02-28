Horry County to discuss chickens on residential property

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – An ordinance is being discussed to decide whether or not special exceptions will be made for people who want to have hens on their property for the purpose of laying eggs.

The Horry County Infrastructure and Regulation Committee will meet Tuesday to vote on whether or not to put this ordinance on the county council agenda.

If the committee agrees, the ordinance would give people wanting to have hens the opportunity to apply through the board of appeals. Once a person applies, neighbors will be notified to give them a chance to voice their support or concern. After community input, the board will make a final decision.

Lisa Bourcier with Horry County said this process of making special exceptions came after a woman expressed her personal need to have hens in her yard.

“We have an individual who has a child who is highly allergic and she needed to raise her own eggs for her child,” said Bourcier.

She also said if someone is up for consideration, the board of appeals can still set specific guidelines for the person wanting hens on their property.