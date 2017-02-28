March events planned at Conway Medical Center

CONWAY, SC – Conway Medical Center released its list of the events planned for March 2017. All classes and events are held at Conway Medical Center unless noted otherwise.
- BirthPlace Tours are held every Sunday at 2 p.m. and are conducted by dedicated staff; registration is requested if at all possible. Your family is welcome to attend with you and see firsthand what we have to offer! Contact Number- 843-347-8108
- Childbirth Class– March 18, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Conway Medical Center holds childbirth classes every month on specific Saturdays. You should begin your childbirth classes during your 7th or 8th month of pregnancy. Class content will include anatomy/physiology, stages of labor, pain management, breathing/relaxation techniques, postpartum care, breastfeeding, and newborn topics. Contact Number- 843-347-8108
- Breastfeeding Classes – March 7, 7-9 p.m. All classes are held monthly in the Nursing Education classroom located on the second floor in the hospital and are free of charge. Taught by a registered nurse who is also a Lactation Consultant, classes are open to those expecting as well as those who have already delivered their baby. Babies and a partner are welcome to attend! Contact Number- 843-347-8108
- Breast Cancer Support Group – March 14, 5:30 p.m. held at CMC Outpatient Diagnostic Center, 801 Farrar Dr. Contact Number- 843-234-7309
- Diabetes Support Group– March 27, 6 p.m. Finding Strength through Story presented by Rev. John Renfro. Held in Rehabilitation Services Building in Classrooms B and C. Contact Number 843-347-8013
- Joint Replacement Seminar – March 16, 12 p.m. Join us for a free seminar on the latest advances in joint replacement including the anterior approach to hip replacement. Fellowship trained surgeons will discuss treatment options as well as answer any questions you may have. A complimentary lunch will be served. Presented by Dr. Peter Ramsey at CMC Auditorium. Contact Number- 843-347-8108
- Osteoporosis Seminar – March 16, 5 p.m. Join us for a free seminar to learn more about osteoporosis and the tools needed to actively manage and control this disease. Topics will include causes, risk factors, diagnosis and new prevention/treatment options. Presented by Dr. Erin Watson at CMC Auditorium. Register by calling 843-347-8108.
- Spine Seminar– March 3, 12 p.m. This informational seminar will cover understanding back and neck pain and learning about relief options. A complimentary meal will be served. Presented by Dr. Erkan Alci in Conference Room B at the CMC Rehabilitation Services building. Contact Number-843-347-8108