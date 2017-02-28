March events planned at Conway Medical Center

FLORENCE, SC – The month of March has been designated Music in our Schools Month , and in recognition, Florence School District One music st…

CONWAY, SC – Conway Medical Center released its list of the events planned for March 2017. All classes and events are held at Conway Medical…

FLORENCE, SC – McLeod Hospice is offering a new “Hospice Volunteering 101” class in Dillon for persons interested in helping Hospice patient…

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Darlington County deputies are investigating a the death of a Darlington woman Tuesday morning. According to a press…

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – An ordinance is being discussed to decide whether or not special exceptions will be made for people who want to have hen…