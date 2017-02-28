SRMC nursery upgraded to Level II NICU

WBTW News Staff Published:
Cutting the ribbon, from left, were SeHealth Chief Nursing Officer Renae Taylor, Neonatologist Dr. Fernando Moya, who also serves as CEO of Coastal Children’s Services which partners with SRMC for neonatal providers, Neonatal Nurse Practitioner Paula Roach, SeHealth President/CEO Joann Anderson, SeHealth Foundation Board Chairman David Ramsaur and SeHealth Maternal/Child Health Services Director Tracy Johnson
Cutting the ribbon, from left, were SeHealth Chief Nursing Officer Renae Taylor, Neonatologist Dr. Fernando Moya, who also serves as CEO of Coastal Children’s Services which partners with SRMC for neonatal providers, Neonatal Nurse Practitioner Paula Roach, SeHealth President/CEO Joann Anderson, SeHealth Foundation Board Chairman David Ramsaur and SeHealth Maternal/Child Health Services Director Tracy Johnson

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – A ceremonial ribbon cutting was held Monday, Feb. 27 for Southeastern Regional Medical Center’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

SRMC’s NICU was recently renovated and upgraded to a Level II nursery to include highly specialized care for babies born up to 10 weeks early.

Previously, it was only equipped to care for babies born up to six weeks early. Newborns arriving sooner were stabilized, then transferred to hospitals miles away.

This expansion means families experience less disruption during what is already a stressful time. Parents can stay near their babies as they receive specialized care, without having to travel.

Information above is from a submitted press release.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s