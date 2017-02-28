SRMC nursery upgraded to Level II NICU

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – A ceremonial ribbon cutting was held Monday, Feb. 27 for Southeastern Regional Medical Center’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

SRMC’s NICU was recently renovated and upgraded to a Level II nursery to include highly specialized care for babies born up to 10 weeks early.

Previously, it was only equipped to care for babies born up to six weeks early. Newborns arriving sooner were stabilized, then transferred to hospitals miles away.

This expansion means families experience less disruption during what is already a stressful time. Parents can stay near their babies as they receive specialized care, without having to travel.

Information above is from a submitted press release.