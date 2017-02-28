StormTracker13 Tuesday Forecast

After a brief cool down, warmer weather is back. We are tracking scattered showers this morning, most of these showers will be gone by mid morning. Temperatures today will top off in the 70s to near 80 with a mix of clouds and sunshine. We will continue a slight chance for a shower or two today as a warm front lifts north, and a slight chance on Wednesday. High temperatures will be close to record highs on Wednesday with mid 80s in the Pee Dee. A strong cold front will move through Wednesday night with showers and thunderstorms. A few showers could linger into early Thursday, and it will be cooler with highs in the 60s. The cool weather will continue into the weekend with the coolest day Saturday. Highs Saturday will be in the upper 50s to near 60. It will warm back into the 70s by next Monday.

Today, partly sunny and warm with a few showers. Highs 80 inland, 74 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and warm. Lows 62 inland, 64 beaches.

Wednesday, partly sunny and very warm with a slight chance for a shower. Highs 84 inland, 78 beaches.