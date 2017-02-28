Todd Kohlhepp now charged with sex crime

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Accused kidnapper and murderer Todd Kohlhepp has now been charged with criminal sexual conduct 1st degree, according to court documents.

Kala Brown said Kohlhepp raped her frequently in an interview on the Dr. Phil Show.

Investigator say Kohlhepp told them he had sex with Brown several times.

A grand jury indicted Kohlhepp on several charges on Monday, according to documents.

Those court documents also reveal new details about the investigation into Kohlhepp.

Documents reveal that Johnny and Meagan Coxie were on Kohlhepp’s Woodruff property on December 19, 2015. Kohlhepp told investigators he hired them to clean his property and homes for sale.

Kohlhepp said he went to deliver cleaning supplies to them, when Johnny tried to rob him. Kohlhepp said he used and automatic weapon to shoot Johnny in the chest, twice. Kohlhepp then restrained Meagan and went back to shoot Johnny once more in the back.

Documents reveal that he used the storage container to restrain Meagan for 6 days, before shooting her from behind on the property with an automatic weapon as well.

These indictments mean Kohlhepp does not need to appear for the preliminary hearing on March 6th.

Kohlhepp is charged with seven murders, including four victims of Superbike Motorsports.